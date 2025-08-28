August 7, 1938 - August 19, 2025



Family will be having private services for Elsa Dorothy Hentges, age 87, who passed away on August 19, 2025 at Covenant Living in Golden Valley.

Elsa was born August 7, 1938 to Joseph and Phillimena “Minnie” (Puhy) Pavlicek in Dickinson, ND. She married Ralph Hentges on June 30, 1972 in New Hope. Elsa worked hard as a punch press operator at Lake Side L.T.D. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, spending time at the lake and fishing. Elsa went to the YMCA frequently and made many friends there. She had an amazing work ethic and worked very hard.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Melanie Schroeder of Andover; siblings, Darlene of SC, Evelyn Duncan of SC, Gladis Fieman of ND, Leonard (Sue) of ND and Louis (Hatty) of ND; and brother-in-law, William Homes of TN.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph in 1999; sister, Margie; and brothers-in-law, Charlie Fieman and Larry Duncan.