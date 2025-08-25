September 27, 1931 - August 23, 2025

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 29, 2025, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, St. Wendel, MN for Elmer F. Huls age 93, who died Saturday at his home surrounded by his loving family. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday morning from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church.

Elmer was born on September 27, 1931, in St. Cloud, MN to John and Louise (Schimnich) Huls. He married Dolores Rudolph on June 10, 1957, in St. Columbkille Catholic Church, St. Wendel, MN. Elmer and Dolores farmed on the family farm in St. Wendel, and he enjoyed visiting neighbors and friends, playing and watching baseball. He loved to be with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dolores; children, Patty (Dave) Hartung, Ann (Dennis) Hartung, Kathy (Tom) Fedor, Howard (Jean) Huls; sister, Theresa Lahr; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way.

He is preceded in death by his son, Ronnie; granddaughter, Carly; siblings, Oliver, Hubert, Robert, Joseph, Ernie, Rita, and Harold.