ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Elk River.

Both vehicles were traveling south on Highway 101 when they collided just south of Highway 10.

Forty-one-year-old Leelah Tokpah of Charlotte, North Carolina, was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Twenty-two-year-old Cadin Schlosser-Berry of East Jordon, Michigan, was not hurt.

Troopers say the road was covered with snow and ice.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Elk River Police Department, Elk River Fire and Ambulance.

