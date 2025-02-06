Elk River Crash Injures Ramsey Woman Thursday
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A Ramsey woman was hurt when she lost control of her SUV and crashed with another vehicle.
The incident happened just after 6:30 on Thursday morning in Elk River.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 35-year-old Charlotte Ndow was westbound on Highway 10 when she lost control on the snow and ice-covered roadway, crossed the median, and struck an eastbound pickup.
Ndow was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The pickup driver, 23-year-old Zachary Entsminger of Anoka, was not hurt.
