Elk River Crash Injures Ramsey Woman Thursday

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A Ramsey woman was hurt when she lost control of her SUV and crashed with another vehicle.

The incident happened just after 6:30 on Thursday morning in Elk River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 35-year-old Charlotte Ndow was westbound on Highway 10 when she lost control on the snow and ice-covered roadway, crossed the median, and struck an eastbound pickup.

Ndow was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup driver, 23-year-old Zachary Entsminger of Anoka, was not hurt.

