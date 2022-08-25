Elizabeth M. “Betty” Stueve, 75, Waite Park

November 30, 1946 - August 22, 2022

Memorial services celebrating the life of Elizabeth M. “Betty” Stueve, 75, of Waite Park will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Betty passed away peacefully on Monday, August 22, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will take place at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Waite Park.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. A time of sharing will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Betty was born on November 30, 1946 in St. Cloud to the late Jacob and Dolores (Feichtinger) Schumer. She graduated from St. Benedict’s High School in St. Joseph. Betty attended the St. Cloud School of Business. She married Daniel T. Stueve on January 23, 1970 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They lived all of their married life in Waite Park. Betty was employed as a teller at the St. Cloud City and County Credit Union for 17 years. Betty was a longtime volunteer at the St. Cloud Library and past president of the Friends of the Library. She also served on the Waite Park planning commission.

Betty was an avid reader, enjoyed spending time with friends and antiquing. She will be remembered for her red car and love of Rock and Roll!

Betty is survived by her daughter Sara of Cold Spring; sister, Rose Schumer; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends; and beloved cat, Bella.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny in 1996.

A special thank you to the staff at Country Manor of Sartell, and to all of the care providers at the St. Cloud Hospital for their loving and compassionate care during Betty’s final days.