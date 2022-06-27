Elizabeth “Betty” Hennen, 64, Cold Spring

February 12, 1958 - June 25, 2022

attachment-Betty Hennen loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie, MN for Elizabeth “Betty” Hennen age 64, who died peacefully on Saturday at her home surrounded by her family. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Wednesday morning from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. in the church.

Betty was born on February 12, 1958, in Melrose, MN to Walter and Lorraine (Ramacher) Zierden. She married Mark Hennen on September 24, 1977, in St. Benedict Catholic Church, Avon, MN. Betty worked at the Alcuin Library at St. John’s University for 35 years. She was a devoted caregiver to her sister the last 15 years. Betty always put everyone else first, she was upbeat and positive. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Mark; children, Carrie (Glen) Buhl, Eric (Jana), David (Caitlin); siblings, Gerard (Diane), Michael (Lyn), Dona (Kevin) Ramler, Stephen (Brenda), Shirley Zierden; grandchildren, Mariah, Anna, Laura, Krista, Noraa, Abby, and Liam.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jean Marie Zierden; 2 infants; and 4 infant grandchildren.