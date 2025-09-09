February 3, 1941 - September 5, 2025

Elizabeth "Bette" Block, 84 year old resident of Pierz formerly of Hillman, passed away on Friday, September 5 at her home in Pierz. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 10 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman with Father Marv Enneking officiating.Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the church. Rosary will be said at 9:30.

Elizabeth Helen Bleichner was born on February 3, 1941, in Hillman, MN to the late George William and Apollonia (Gast) Bleichner. She grew up in Hillman and attended school in Hillman and Onamia. She was united in marriage to Clifford F. Block on June 7, 1965, at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman. Following their marriage, they purchased the family farm where they lived until moving to Pierz in 1994. Elizabeth and Clifford were blessed with five children, Clifford, Jr, Kristi, Lynn, Bernard "Ben", and Michael “Mike”. She was a home maker, raising the children and helping her husband, Clifford, on the family farm. Once the children were out of the home, she occasionally worked as a cook for local establishments. Bette enjoyed reading, gardening, music, sewing, crafting, putting puzzles together, and playing games. She especially loved to spend time with family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Clifford Block, Jr, of Pierz, Kristi(Dan)Godbout of Brainerd, Lynn (Brian) Maleski of Lexington, Bernard "Ben" (Paula, girlfriend) Block of Alliance, NE, Michael "Mike" (Kim) of Sebeka; grandchildren, Maverick, Nicole, Erin, Andrew, Ryan,Jacob, Amber, Katie, Courtney, Brittney, Brady, Mikayla, Timothy, Jennifer,Adam, Cassi and Elizabeth; 62 great-grandchildren; sister, Delores Iverson; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Appolonia Bleichner; husband, Clifford Block; son-in-law, Gregory Woitalla; great-grandson, Jace Josephson; siblings, George Bleichner, Donald, William (LuAnn) Bleichner, Marie (Del) Howard,Germaine (Marvin) Hayes, Dorothy (George) Virnig, Angeline (Phillip) Virnig, Andrew Blechinger, and Elaine Bleichner.