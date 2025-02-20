Elizabeth “Babe” G. Udermann, 88, Foley

May 22, 1936 - February 18, 2025

Elizabeth “Babe” Uderman, 88, passed away on February 18, 2025, after a courageous 9-month battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2025, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm Minnesota, officiated by Fr. Paul Shovelain. A luncheon to follow at Jack & Jim’s in Duelm. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to (10:00 a.m.) the service on Monday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Foley Funeral Home, Foley MN.

Babe was born at home on the Corrigan Family farm to Bert and Veronica (Kornovich) Corrigan. She grew up in Foley and is the youngest of 6 children, this being how she acquired her nickname "Babe". She graduated from Foley High School in 1954 and married the love of her life Floyd Udermann in 1956 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. The couple then moved to Minneapolis to follow Floyd's professional AWA wrestling career.

Babe worked part-time at Rainbow Foods for many years, but her main priority was raising her 5 children. She loved the outdoors and always had many beautiful flowers she tended to right up until her illness. She was a fabulous seamstress, on a bowling league for many years and hosted many holiday meals. Babe and Floyd enjoyed traveling, especially summer vacations with family. She was deeply proud of her Irish heritage and made sure there was a shamrock pinned on each of her children's school uniforms on St Patrick's Day.

She was a loving wife for 65 years, and a wonderful loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her catholic faith was a central part of her life. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Parish in New Brighton, Minnesota for 65 years and was the founder of the Living Rosary over 50 years ago, which was a way to pray the rosary as a group. She also said the rosary daily and said this was her time she reserved for the Lord. She volunteered at St. John’s coordinating menus and serving at funeral luncheons, along with volunteering at many other church functions.

Babe is survived by her 5 children, Patrick (Kim), Michael (Char), Peg (Randy) Turner, Lucy (Mark Walbridge), John (Mary); sisters Mary, Gin, Rita, and Ione; grandchildren Josh, Mary, Nikki, Tom, Sam, Emma and Jack; and 14 great-grandchildren with a new arrival coming in May.

Babe was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Uderman; her parents and brother Earl Corrigan.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at The Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids for the wonderful care Babe received.