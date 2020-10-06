Elevated Fire Danger on Tuesday

UNDATED -- Very low humidity combined with winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts to near 40 mph will create critical fire weather conditions Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Elevated fire weather exists farther east including part of the Twin Cities metro where winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph are likely.

Extreme fire conditions across the southwest and west-central Minnesota have resulted in the National Weather Service issuing a Red Flag Warning for the following counties:

Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Lac Qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Rock, Traverse, Watonwan, Wilkin, and Yellow Medicine.

A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and minimum humidity values. Do not burn while the Red Flag Warning remains in effect and check any burning done recently to ensure the fire is out. Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions.

The Red Flag Warning expires at 7 p.m.

Please refrain from burning and heed directions from local fire officials.