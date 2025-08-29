July 23, 1935 - August 29, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 4, 2025 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker for Elerine M. Garland, age 90, who passed away Friday at Gardens of Foley. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Becker. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Elerine was born July 23, 1935 in Mahnomen to Raymond and Evelyn (Neubert) Perra. She married Donald Garland on January 23, 1954 in Minneapolis and in 1967 they moved to Becker. Elerine was a homemaker who also worked at Montgomery Wards and an antique shop, and she drove truck for 10 years. She was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker. Elerine enjoyed collecting antiques, reading a good book, playing card games, belonged to a cribbage league, cooking and sewing.

Elerine is survived by her children, Debbie (Larry) Stay of Palaside, Sandy (Terry) Hansen of Royalton, Richard (Rhonda) Garland of Becker, Michael (Peggy) Garland of Becker and Lynn (Randy) Hamacher of Becker; 21 grandchildren, 64 great grandchildren and 21 great great grandchildren; siblings, Dean (Karen) Perra of Seguin, TX and Gail (David) Smith of Avon.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald on 1/22/1998; sisters, Doris Partridge and Janice Perra; grandson, Chad Hansen and great grandson, Aaron Garland.