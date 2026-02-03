UNDATED (WJON News) -- There is an ongoing battle between federal and state elected officials over voter information in Minnesota.

Minnesota's Republican Congressional delegation, including Pete Stauber, Michelle Fischbach, Tom Emmer and Brad Finstad, has introduced the Minnesota Voter Integrity Act. Minnesota's Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon has responded, calling it a political stunt.

What does this mean for Minnesota voters?

Stearns County Director of License Centers and Elections Laura Laudenbach says, based on her understanding, most of the Department of Justice's original request from June of 2025 was provided, except for the statewide voter registration list, which includes sensitive personal data like your full social security number, your driver's license number, and your date of birth.

An MN Registered Voter may request a Public Information List directly through the Secretary of State's website. This list contains information such as voter name, address, phone, and birth year.

DOJ Request to MN SOS – June 25, 2025

The DOJ requested detailed information under HAVA Section 303, including:

How Minnesota processes new voter registration applications How unique voter identifiers are assigned Coordination of the statewide voter registration list with other state databases Procedures for identifying and removing duplicate registrations Removal of voters convicted of felonies Removal of deceased registrants Security measures to prevent unauthorized access Removal of voters who move out of state Identification and removal of non-citizens Copies of voter registration applications (in-person, online, same-day) Verification process for voter registration information Current agreement between the State election official and motor vehicle authority Agreement between motor vehicle authority and Social Security Administration Requirements for individuals voting by mail who have not previously voted in federal elections Minnesota’s current statewide voter registration list (active and inactive voters)

Item number 15 is the request in question that has not been met yet by the state of Minnesota.

The Secretary of State withheld that information because the Department of Justice did not provide a legal basis for why they wanted the information, how it would be used, where it would be stored, or how they would secure it.

The DOJ has requested the information from 40 states so far, 32 of them - including Minnesota - have refused.

President Donald Trump has said he would like the federal government to take over elections from the states.