UNDATED (WJON News) -- One of the four soldiers killed over the weekend in Operation Epic Fury is from Minnesota.

The Department of War says 39-year-old Sergeant First Class Nicole Amor of White Bear Lake has died in Kuwait. Her unit was hit during an unmanned aircraft attack. All four soldiers were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, Des Moines, Iowa.

Amor’s husband and children live in White Bear Lake.

Senator Amy Klobuchar says,

"Our hearts are with her family, loved ones, and all those in our armed forces. Sgt. Amor made the ultimate sacrifice serving our nation, and we are forever indebted to her.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wrote,

She answered the call to serve and gave her life in service to our state and nation. Minnesotans are wrapping our arms around her loved ones.