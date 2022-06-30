Eleanor Marie Gregory, 96, Waite Park

January 25, 1926 - June 29, 2022

attachment-Eleanor Gregory loading...

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 2405 1st St., N., St. Cloud, on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. for Eleanor Marie Gregory age 96. She died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the Sterling Park Health Care Center in Waite Park, MN. The Reverend Joseph Herzing will be the celebrant. Burial will be at the Holy Cross Parish Cemetery at Pearl Lake, (Marty), MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home St. Cloud, MN.

Eleanor M. (Schriml) Gregory, 96, of Waite Park, died on June 29, 2022, at Sterling Park Health Care, Waite Park, Minnesota, after a short illness. Eleanor was born in Waite Park on January 25, 1926, the youngest of the five children of John and Mary (Kulzer) Schriml. Her parents and siblings, Alphonse, Irene (Lang), Rudolph and Hildegard, all preceded her in death.

Eleanor grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from Technical High School in 1944. She married Jerome A. Gregory on June 8, 1948, in St. Cloud. They farmed for many years near Pearl Lake (Marty), where they raised their family. They retired to St. Cloud in 1984, where they built a home on 23th Ave. N. During their retirement, Jerome and Eleanor enjoyed many trips and cruises together, seeing many parts of both the United States and the world, and visiting their children and grandchildren. After Jerome died, on September 17, 1999, Eleanor remained active, volunteering frequently for the Whitney Senior Center, the St. Cloud Eagles Lodge, the Sisters of St. Benedict, the Church of St. Anthony, and many other non-profits and charities in the St. Cloud area. She moved to Sterling Senior Living in Waite Park in 2018.

Eleanor is survived by her three children, John (Mary) Gregory, of Great Falls, MT, Robert Gregory, of Minneapolis, and Ann (Tom) Brownell, of Oakton, VA. She is also survived by five grandchildren – Andrea (Shane) Spessard, Jaclyn (Greg) Sundberg, Catherine (Bud) Wykoff, Greg (Polly) Brownell and Mark (Margo) Brownell, as well as by nine great-grandchildren – Paige and Claire Lorsung, Drew and Grady Sundberg, Kaitlin and Sarah Wykoff, Seamus Brownell and Jack and Claire Brownell.

The family would like to thank Rosie Court for her assistance and care for Eleanor, during her stay at assisted living and through COVID, and the staff of Sterling Park Health Care for their loving care for Eleanor during her last days.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to: True Friends Camp Courage, 8046 – 83rd Street NW, Maple Lake, MN 55358.