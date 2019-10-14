Eleanor (Elly) L. Engberg, 82, Hattiesburg, Mississippi

July 3, 1937, Minneapolis, MN – October 12, 2019, Hattiesburg, MS

Funeral services will be held Friday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi for Eleanor "Elly" L. Engberg, age 82, who died Saturday.

Elly was preceded in death by her parents Chester Johnson and Iva Crowell Johnson, sister Avis (Johnson) Mathias, nephew Brian Hamman, and nieces Cheri (Wischnak) Koerberl and Lisa (Holmes) Prince.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Warren Engberg, children Shelly Engberg Benson, Steve Engberg, David and Joyce Engberg, granddaughter Camille Benson, great grandsons Ke’air, Marqus, and Carter, sisters Phyllis Wefel (Al), Audrey Hamann (Ralph), Jenny Holmes, and sixteen nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 2 pm at Forrest Funeral Home in Hattiesburg, MS. A celebration of Elly’s life for family and friends will immediately follow the service at 11 Woods Edge N., Hattiesburg.

Special thanks to staff of Lamar Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center for their loving and compassionate care.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.