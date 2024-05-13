Eldred L. Kremer, 78, Cold Spring

November 24, 1945 - May 11, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, St. Nicholas, MN, for Eldred L. Kremer, age 78, who died Saturday of natural causes. The burial will be in the parish cemetery.

The visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Thursday morning from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. before the service at the church.

Ellie was born on November 24, 1945, in St. Nicholas, MN, to Joseph and Hildegard (Weinand) Kremer. He married Doris (Nohner) Kremer on April 24, 1971, in St. Anthony Catholic Church, Watkins, MN.

Ellie’s pride was his family; his children, their spouses, and of course his seven grandchildren. Ellie and Doris had many discussions about their family all the time. He will be missed by their cat, Tiger. We never thought he would get that close to a cat.

He loved the farm which he grew up on. Ellie loved the land and always tried his best to keep it running smoothly in good times and some hard times.

Ellie cared greatly about people. He was willing to carry on a conversation for long periods of time. He kept up with what was happening in the world and sometimes not afraid to voice his opinion.

He enjoyed going to the casino, bowling, playing cards, legion meetings, and driving through the countryside checking on what others were doing. Ellie just enjoyed life, especially helping his son with the cattle and most of all the field work while taking over the farm. The Lord took him home while doing what he truly loved. His wife, Doris will greatly miss their Saturday night pizza date night.

He is survived by his loving wife, Doris; daughter, Leila (Dave) Linn and their children, Elley (Blake) Miller and Brady; son, Mark (Brenda) Kremer and their children, Carley, Faith, and Addison; son Corey (Missy) Kremer; daughter, Wendy (Trevor) Sjogren and their children, Shaelyn, Olivia, and Jordyn Louks; siblings, Alvin (Joan) Kremer, Joe (Ole) Kremer, Mary (Jerry) Stommes, Margie (Art) Kuechle, George (Ruth) Kremer; in-laws, Theresa Nohner, Alice (Rich) Daak, Luann (Peter) Brynildson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Ken Nohner.