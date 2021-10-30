Eldred F. Schramel, 88, Cold Spring

July 6, 1933 – October 27, 2021

It is with great sadness in our hearts we must share the passing of Eldred (Bubi) Schramel. He passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. He was born in Cold Spring, MN to Michael and Frances (Ruprecht) Schramel. He married Lenora Boeckman on June 22, 1960 in Assumption Catholic Church, Eden Valley.

Eldred worked 35 years for the Cold Spring Granite Company as a crane operator and enjoyed his hobby farm.

He cherished spending time with his family and friends. More than anything, he loved spending time with his grandchildren whether it was playing cards, board games or attending their events.

Eldred enjoyed the outdoors, such as gardening, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and cutting wood. He loved his trips to the casino!

He will be remembered for his witty sense of humor and being a prankster. He liked the simple things in life. Eldred instilled a hard work ethic to his children and those around him. He was a great husband, father and grandfather, who will be missed forever.

Eldred served in the Air Force and was a member of St Boniface Catholic Parish.

Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Lenora; children, Sandra (Steve) Wagner, Duane (Kerri), Debbie Schramel, Lori (Steve) Andert; sister, Hildegard Benda; 6 grandchildren, Jessica, Logan, Jack, Nolan, Nicole and Natalie; great-grandchild, Emma.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen; loving parents Michael and Frances Schramel; siblings, Ludwina, Marie, Rita, Lucille, Clarence, Richard and 2 infant sisters.

Mass of Christian burial will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the church narthex.

Services are with the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, MN