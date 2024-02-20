Elaine M. Lindell, 88, Cold Spring

June 4, 1935 - February 16, 2024

On Friday, February 16, 2024, Elaine M. Lindell, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at Assumption Nursing Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, February 23, 2024, at St. Boniface Church in Cold Spring. Visitation will be held on Thursday 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring and from 12:00-1:15 p.m. on Friday in the narthex of St. Boniface Church. Entombment will be at St. Boniface Cemetery immediately following the service.

Elaine, daughter of John and Tillie (Piepiorka) Eiler, was born on the Bird Island family farm on June 4, 1935. Following her graduation from St. Mary’s High School in 1953, she went to work in banking in Minneapolis. Later she returned to Bird Island to work for six years at the State Bank of Bird Island.

Elaine was united in marriage to Frank Lindell on July 25, 1959, and moved to Cold Spring in 1964. Together they owned and operated the State Bank of Cold Spring for over 55 years while raising seven children. Elaine also created and maintained a free medical equipment closet in the basement of the State Bank, was instrumental in creating the Pioneer Park in Cold Spring with land donated by the Backes family, served as a Cub Scout Den Mother, and was active in the Cold Spring Christian Mothers and American Legion Auxiliary. Elaine was a talented seamstress and cook, turning any wild game brought home by Frank and her sons into awesome meals. She enjoyed hosting numerous parties and family get-togethers. She was also an avid gardener, growing an immense garden each year behind her home, canning and freezing the many fruits and vegetables.

Elaine was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Frank and Elaine spent many happy years travelling together throughout the United States, Newfoundland, Alaska, and several trips to Germany. Many fun times were spent at the family campground on the Crow Wing River and the annual deer camp.

Elaine is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Frank; her children, John (Barbara), Mike (Jeannie), Mary Kay (Dean) Headlee, Tom (Kim), Michele, Melissa (Mark) Grams, Paul (Barb); grandchildren, Jeffrey (Liz), Jessica (Andrew), Nicole (Darrin), Casey, Reno, Maggie, Kathryn, Jennifer, Kayla, Grace, Mason, Samantha, Liz, and Megan; great-grandchildren, Emily, Erin, Charlie, Theo, and Indy; brother, Rich (Norma) Eiler; in-laws, Roger Lippert, Mert Gustad, Bob (Kathy) Lindell, Dick (Judy) Lindell, and Margaret (Jerry) Maeckelbergh.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Dorothy and Florence and brother, Bob.

Elaine’s family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Assumption Nursing Home and St. Croix Hospice for their excellent care and compassion shown to Mom.