Elaine J. Osburn, 74, Princeton

February 7, 1947 - July 29, 2021

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for Elaine J. Osburn, age 74 of Princeton, who passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2021, at St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

Elaine was born to the late Lawrence and Cora (Hagen) Londo on February 7, 1947, in Moorhead. She attended Minneapolis High School. Elaine married Thomas Osburn on April 19, 1975, in Minneapolis. She was a truck driver and was self-employed for many years. Elaine enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, crocheting, sewing, traveling, going to Florida in the winter, and riding her tricycle motorcycle.

Elaine is survived by her husband, Thomas; daughters, Janee (Scott) Adamson of Otsego and Joann (Robert) Keezer of Mahnomen; sons, Jason Osburn of Minneapolis and Jared (Jackie) Osburn of Princeton; 19 grandchildren; many, many great-grandchildren; and brothers and sisters, Kay (Eddie) Bengtson, Larry Londo, Cookie Londo, Dolly (Sue) Londo, and Babe Londo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Tryston; brother, Gary Londo; and sister, Sheryl Beelow.