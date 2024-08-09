Elaine J. Munson, 92, Farmington

April 8, 1932 - August 8, 2024

Elaine J. Munson, age 92 of Farmington, MN, passed away on August 8, 2024, at Farmington Health Services-Trinity Campus in Farmington. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at Freshwaters United Methodist Church in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Kevin Fox will officiate. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Elaine Johanna was born to Herman A. and Hilda I. (Wischnefski) Kurtzahn on April 8, 1932, on a farm in Hillman. Her younger years were spent in Little Falls and Royalton. In 1940 her family moved to Minneapolis. She attended Immanuel Lutheran School through 8th grade and then went to Vocational High School. After graduation Elaine worked as a Comptometer Operator for a baking company that produced Wonder Bread and Hostess Cakes. She later worked at General Motors Truck and Coach Division. Elaine married C. Dennis Munson on December 26, 1959, and they lived in South St. Paul. In 1962 they moved to Princeton where they lived for 55 years. They had three children, David, Di Ann, and Dawn. In Princeton Elaine had a licensed home daycare for ten years, then worked at Freichels Super Valu for 24 years. Elaine was a member of Mrs. Jaycees, the American Legion Auxiliary, and Princeton Drama Workshop. In 2019 Elaine moved to the Twin Cities to be closer to her children.

Elaine is survived by her children, David (Monica) Munson of Edina, Di Ann (Peter) Rundquist of Farmington, and Dawn (Robert) Cooper of Elko New Market; grandchildren, Kate Munson, Jack Munson, Madeline (Zach) Hyatt, Nathan (Lexie) Rundquist, Joshua (Mallory) Rundquist, Timothy Rundquist, Jessica Cooper, Abigail Cooper, and Finn Cooper; great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Noah, Elena, and Josiah Wenzel; sister, Judy (Eugene) Lau of Maple Grove; and many nieces and nephews.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Hilda Kurtzahn; husband, C. Dennis Munson; siblings, Alvin (Phyllis) Kurtzahn, Donald (Jean) Kurtzahn, Shirley Beal, Harriet (Chester) Pirk, and Gary (Marlene) Kurtzahn; niece, Anne Marie Kurtzahn; great-niece, Laura Jarvis; former brother-in-law, Howard Beal; and half-siblings, Frederick Kurtzahn, Loren Kurtzahn, and Loretta Nelson.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.