Elaine Hartman, 86, Foley

September 19, 1935 - August 30, 2022

attachment-Elaine Hartman loading...

Elaine Hartman, age 86 of Foley went to her heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, September 2, 2022 at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church in Foley. Rev. Timothy Wittwer will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Friday. Private burial will take place at Hilltop Mausoleum, Sauk Rapids. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Elaine Audrianna Hartman was born September 19, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to Andre and Lillian (Barfuss) DeSmet. Elaine held many jobs during her life including working for the FBI, telephone operator, and working as a secretary at Trane Company. Elaine would say her most beloved job was being a homemaker and a mom. Elaine married the love of her life, Carl Hartman on October 1, 1960 in Chicago and they were married 52 years. Together they had 3 beautiful children. They traveled many places together after retirement. Elaine's favorite was their cruise to Alaska. Sadly, Carl preceded her in death on November 9, 2012. Elaine was a member of Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church in Foley. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and traveling with family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. One of her most cherished roles was being, 'grandma' to her 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. The physical presence of this kind and caring lady will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Her gentle spirit will live on in their hearts always and forever. The family of Elaine would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Gardens at Foley for their loving care they showed Elaine. They would also like to thank the hospice team from Centra Care, especially Heidi and Nicole for all their guidance and support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church in her memory.

She is survived by her children: Carl (Michelle), Cedarburg, WI.; Dianne (Randy) Amundson, Sartell,; Kenny (Lynette), Foley as well as 9 grandchildren: Alan (Anastasia) Hartman, Andrew (Heidi) Hartman, Allison (Aurora) Hartman, Candy Amundson, Ashley Amundson, Brooke (Kaelan) Nelson, Marie, Abby and Mason Hartman, 14 great grandchildren: Gwendolen, Mackenzie, Landon, Harlow, Abigail, Zachary, Lily, Airlia, Winnie, Amedee, Evine, Range, Ayden and Oliver. She is also survived by her brother in law, Fred Tolzien, niece, Patti Moore, nephew, Gerry Tolzien, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and mother and father in law and a sister, Doris Tolzien.