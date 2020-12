Elaine F. Hanson, 90, Elk River

January 8, 1930 - November 23, 2020

Elaine F. Hanson, age 90 of Elk River, MN, passed away on Mon., Nov. 23, 2020, at the Elim Home in Princeton. Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Elaine Frances Hanson was born on January 8, 1930, in Minneapolis to Henry and Frances (Walberg) Forare. She married Richard Hanson on June 12, 1948, and they have been together for over 72 years. Elaine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Linda (Ron) Sumstad of Ramsey, Kathy Schwartz of Crystal, Rick Hanson of Cedar, and Kim Hanson of Crystal; grandchildren, Heather (Gary) Ditschler, Erik Sumstad, Kevin (Patti) Sumstad, Katie (Jon) Raivala, Christine (Josh) Kessler, and Dan (Dani Wiederholt) Hanson; great-grandchildren, Elayna (David), Makhi, Ethan, Ashlyn, Noah, Claire, Grace, and Kyla; and great-great grandchildren, Amelia and Landon.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Lenney; and granddaughter, Tamara.