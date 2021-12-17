Elaine E. Corrigan, 87, Foley

March 14, 1934 - December 15, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm for Elaine E. Corrigan who passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Gardens of Foley. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate and burial will be at the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Elaine was born on March 14, 1934 in Holdingford to Frank and Stella (Stein) Warzecha. Elaine graduated from St Cloud State University with a teaching degree. She was united in marriage to James “Jim” Corrigan on June 23, 1956 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Elaine farmed with her husband in Benton County and raised 9 children. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, garage sales, listening to music, especially, Daniel O’Donnell, riding bike, playing bingo and cards, and cross-country skiing in her younger years. Elaine was loving, accepting of others, and was an excellent cook. She was known for her bread pudding, boiled Irish dinners, and her rice hot dish. Most importantly, Elaine loved being with her family.

Elaine is survived by her children Carmel Kuechle of St. Cloud, Myron (Julie) Corrigan of Foley, Paula (Gary) Zajac of Hastings, Jimmy (Laurie) Corrigan of Foley, Bob (Jodi) Corrigan of Foley, Joe (Linda) Corrigan of Foley, Doug (Kathy) Corrigan of Duelm, Jill (Steve) Semrau of Foley, and Jesse (Jenny) Corrigan of Foley; sister, Lois (Al) Warzecha of Coon Rapids; sister-in-law, Marcella Warzecha of Holdingford; and 29 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim in 2012; sister, Frances Shea; brothers, Roy, Vince, Joe, Frank, and Claude Warzecha; and granddaughter, Madison Corrigan.