Elaine C. Kaeter, 90, St. Cloud

December 22, 1932 - May 23, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Elaine C. Kaeter, 90, of St. Cloud will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Elaine passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will be in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Elaine was born on December 22, 1932 in Mayhew Lake, Minnesota to the late Gust and Alma (Fischer) Maier. She graduated from Foley High School and the St. Cloud Teacher’s College. Elaine married Eugene Kaeter on June 16, 1955 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. Elaine was an elementary school teacher for St. Cloud School District 742 until her retirement. She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish.

Elaine was an avid Minnesota sports fan; especially the Minnesota Wild. Above all she treasured time with family and lifelong friends.

Survivors include her children, Jan (Mary) of St. Joseph, Steve of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Amy Stowe of Sauk Rapids, Bill (Carrie) of Sequim, Washington, Joli (Gary) Goodrum of New Hope, Molly (Kurt) Ewald of Becker; six grandchildren, Leah, Morgan, Jake, Jessi, Bethani, Kent; five great grandchildren, Sienna, Jaxson, Jayden, Olivia, Madeline; and close friends, Chet Potuzak and Sr. Diane Hunker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene in 2006; siblings, Al Maier, Ruth Pallansch and Mary Zlock; and close friends, Pat Potuzak, Eunice and Alan Cross.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clares Monastery or Tri-County Humane Society.

A special thank you to the St. Cloud Hospital, Home Health Care, ICU and Comfort Care Teams for all of the excellent care and kindness they have given Elaine and her family.