Eileen K. Terhaar, 89, St. Cloud

March 19, 1931 - December 27, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Thursday, December 31, 2020 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Eileen Terhaar, 89, who died Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the Sanctuary Care Facility in St. Cloud. Rev. Tom Olson will officiate and burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Rice. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 AM Thursday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Eileen was born March 19, 1931 in Buckman to John N. & Anna (Schroeder) Terhaar. She lived most of her life in the St. Cloud area. Eileen cared deeply about her family and her Catholic Faith. She knew everyone’s birthdays almost to her dying day. She worked at Norwest Bank on Lake Street in Minneapolis for 10 years and also for a family-owned bank from 1960-1980. Later she volunteered for Child Care Choices Inc for 13 years. Eileen played organ at the St. Cloud Hospital, VA Hospital and Country Manor Nursing Home in Sartell for many years. Eileen was a very resilient and special lady and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Marge Terhaar and Dorothy Hlebean, brothers, John and Ted Terhaar.