Eileen Caroline Tintes, 83, Eden Valley

April 18, 1936 - May 23, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Philip Church in Litchfield for Eileen Caroline Tintes, age 83, who passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in Monticello. Rev. Jeffrey Horejsi will officiate and burial will be at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Eden Valley. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Big Lake.

Eileen Caroline Tintes was born on April 18, 1936 in Richmond to Nicholas and Josephine (Ruprecht) Faber. After high school, Eileen was a custodian for most her life at Litchfield Public Schools and also worked at Animal Fair in Eden Valley. She was a member of St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Litchfield and Litchfield VFW Post 2818 Auxiliary. Eileen enjoyed cooking, baking, fishing, polka dancing, sewing, crocheting, and gardening. She was a hard worker who was kind, caring, and a loving Mother. Eileen was very proud of her children.

Eileen is survived by her children, Duane of Buffalo, Daniel (Deb) of Westhope, ND, Dean of Monticello, and Diane (Kent) Snegosky of Litchfield; siblings, Carol Maslyn, Mary (Jim) Thompson, Theresa Knutson, Phyllis (Richard) Danielson, Wayne (Penn) Faber, Dennis Faber, Yvonne (Bob) Thomsen, Sharon Faber, Kathy Kindseth, Steve (Cherie) Faber, Perry (Diana) Faber, and Harriet (Mike) Ferreria; and six grandchildren. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jeanette Mueller; and brother, Gerald Faber.