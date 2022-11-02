Eileen C. Thomes, 80, Sartell

March 24, 1942 - October 31, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Eileen C. Thomes, age 80, who died October 31, 2022, surrounded by her family, at Therapy Suites, Sartell, MN. Inurnment will be in the MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be 4:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN and 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Monday.

Eileen was born on March 24, 1942, in Farming, MN to John and Gertrude (Jacobs) Kalthoff. Eileen married Donald Thomes on July 28, 1962, in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN.

Eileen worked as a bookkeeper and also as the City Clerk of Richmond until her retirement. She loved spoiling her grandchildren and regardless of distance, she and Don made an effort to visit them. Eileen enjoyed fishing, camping, and garage saling with them. Her friends and family were most important to her.

She is survived by her children, Craig (Kazumi), Kelly (Matt) Peterson; grandchildren, Christine, Alex, Joshua, Micah, Josiah, Ezra; siblings, Irene Plantenberg, Leona and Wayne Klein, Helen and Donald Brossard, Rita and Jerry Reitmeier; in-laws, Helen Wessels, Mary Kalthoff, Dave (Dianne) Thomes, Joyce (Bob) Stewart.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband (September 2022); siblings, Florina (Marcus) Schlangen, Clothilda (Richard) Fleischhacker, Benno (Margie) Kalthoff, Kenny Kalthoff, Virgil Kalthoff; in-law, Gary Plantenberg.

The family would like to thank CentraCare Hospice and the staff at Therapy Suites for the wonderful care.