Eight Hurt in SUV Crash Near Melrose

MELROSE -- Eight people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. in Melrose.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going west on Interstate 94, drifted into the median, over-corrected, and then entered the ditch where it hit the embankment.

The driver of the SUV, 41-year-old Ameer Allateef, and his seven passengers, 17-year-old Aries Allateef, 17-year-old December Allateef, 16-year-old Aaliyah Allateef, 13-year-old Alyssa Allateef, 12-year-old Alisha Allateef, 11-year-old Ameera Allateef, and 2-year-old Ameer Allateef, all of Kalispell, Montana, were taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.