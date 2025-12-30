September 30, 1933 - December 25, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 9, 2026 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Edward Kasparek who passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 25, 2025. Rev. Brady Keller will officiate and visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls at a later date. The Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud has been entrusted with arrangements.

Edward Francis Kasparek was born on September 30, 1933 to Edward and Anna (Shelleny) Kasparek in Minneapolis. Following his high school graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy for four years where he served as an electrician on a Navy Destroyer during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1955. He married Armella Schaefer on October 24, 1959 at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake, Minnesota. After a long career as a test engineer at Frigidaire in St. Cloud, he enjoyed 33 years of happy retirement.

Ed was a hard worker who enjoyed tending to his yard. There was nothing that he could not fix or repair. He enjoyed doing woodwork in his shop. He was an avid reader, especially of history. He loved watching the Vikings and the Twins. He belonged to St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, where his faith was very important to him. More than anything though, Ed was a family man. His children have many fond memories with him including camping trips and many family gatherings. He was a devoted husband and a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Armella; his children, Tim (Shelly) Kasparek and Kevin Kasparek of St. Cloud, Mary Kasparek of Madison, WI, and Lisa (Roger) Berche of Haslet, TX; grandchildren, Tom (Trinh), Angie, Ross (Kayla) and Max; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Jameson, Mason, Wyatt and Evelyn.

He is preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud, MN