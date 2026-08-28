Edward "Eddie" Herman Heintze

Foley — Edward "Eddie" Herman Heintze, of Foley, passed away August 22, 2026.

Eddie was born November 1, 1937, in Popple Creek to William and Margaret (Nielson) Heintze. He graduated from Foley High School and began his working career with Corrigan Construction. While working there, he was drafted into the United States Army, where he served for six years—two years of active duty and four years in the Army Reserve. He later worked for more than 35 years at Granite City Ready Mix before retiring.

Visitation was held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, at Foley Funeral Home. Visitation was also held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 27, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. The funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church, followed by burial and military honors.

Eddie is survived by his seven children, 18 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, his sister, Pearl Dohrmann of St. Cloud, and sisters-in-law Debbie (Greg) Carter of Arizona and Diane Hodel of Foley.

Arrangements are being handled by Foley Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Foley Funeral Home obituary