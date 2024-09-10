Edward Emil Hans Stay, 88, Princeton

August 28, 1936 - September 6, 2024

Edward Stay, age 88 of Princeton, MN, passed away on September 6, 2024, at M Health Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 13, 2024, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be with military honors at 3:00 PM on Friday, September 13 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Edward Emil Hans Stay was born to Albert and Inez (Christensen) Stay on August 28, 1936, in St. Cloud. Edward served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1955-1959, and was stationed in Cheyenne, WY, France, Germany, and finally in Savannah, GA. He met the love of his life, Joan Howe, in Foley, and they were married on February 14, 1956, at St. Elizabeth’s Church in Minneapolis. They spent the next 66 years by each other’s sides and raised their five daughters, and they became inseparable until her death. Edward was employed by Sears for 40 years, working the majority of the time in the sporting goods department and then in small engine repairs. Edward’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, and watching wrestling. He also loved watching birds, especially eagles. Edward and Joan loved to travel together and spent many years with their family at their cabin in Outing. In retirement they loved to travel to Florida where they spent their winters for over 20 years.

Edward is survived by his daughters, Sharon (Dennis) Narog of Maple Grove, Linda (Chris) Bertram of Hudson, WI, Mary Joan Sweeney of East Bethel, Missy Almen of St. Cloud, and Angela Stay of Maple Grove; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, John (Jolene) Stay; brother-in-law, Robert Howe; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; his parents; son-in-law, Jim Sweeney; brothers, Donald and Dennis; and sister, Helen Feller.