Edward “Eddie” Woitalla, 79, Harding

October 19, 1941 - April 21, 2021

Edward "Eddie" Woitalla age 79 of Harding, died April 21 at his home surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 27th at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding with Father David Maciej and Father Jose Chettoor Concelebrating. Visitation will be Monday, April 26 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. and continuing Tuesday, April 27 one hour prior to the service at the church. Parish prayers will be Monday at 5:00 PM followed by the Holy Name Society and Rosary Sodality praying the rosary at 6:00 PM, and the Knights of Columbus will pray at 7:00 PM.

Eddie was born October 19, 1941 to Peter and Mary (Kozulla) Woitalla at home in rural Harding. He was married to Gloria Jean Pulak on October 21, 1967 at the Holy Cross Church in Harding. They would have celebrated their 54th Wedding Anniversary in October. Eddie was very hard working and had a great work ethic. He loved farming and wrenching. Eddie and his brother, Allen owned and operated Woitalla Bros Rock Pickers. He loved buying and selling machinery, he could negotiate with the best of them. He enjoyed fishing, going to auctions, attending over 100 REC retreats and going to the DQ whenever possible. Eddie was a wonderful handyman that could fix anything. His strong faith in the Lord showed in his warm heartedness. He was very social, his genuine compassion for others was admirable, he never spoke poorly of anyone. Eddie truly loved being a grandpa and the many Saturday lunches shared with his family and friends.

Eddie is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Gloria; children, Patricia (Steve) Fredrickson, Douglas (DeAnna) Woitalla, Debra (Marla Britton) Woitalla, Timothy Woitalla, Kathleen (Eric) Halbert, Andrew (Amanda) Woitalla, Denise (Justin) Young, LeRoy (Melissa) Woitalla, Russell (Amber) Woitalla; siblings, Joseph Woitalla, Allen Woitalla, Louise Brill, Stella Stuckmayer; 24 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Mary Woitalla; siblings, Alfred Woitalla, Roman Woitalla, Alma Woitalla; daughter-in-law, Myrna and granddaughter Bella Woitalla.