Edward “Blacky” G. Opatz, 90, Holdingford

February 22, 1930 - April 7, 2020

Graveside services will be Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Opole for immediate family only for Edward “Blacky” G. Opatz, age 90, who passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Tuesday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Mass of Christian Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Edward was born February 22, 1930 in Holdingford to Philip & Theresa (Heitzman) Opatz. He served our country in the U.S. Army. Edward married Elaine Regnell on December 1, 1956 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall. He was self-employed as a heavy equipment operator for Opatz Construction for 30 years and also farmed. He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Edward was also a member of Holdingford American Legion Post #211. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and woodworking. Edward was a social person who was proud of his family and his work.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine of Sartell; sons and daughter, Edward J. (Marcia) of Opole, Tom (Laurie) of Sartell, Dave (Becky) of Kinsey, MT, Gary (Jordy) of Burtrum, Ken (Sugar) of Long Prairie and Lisa (Jim) Herdering of St. Rosa; brothers and sister, George (Della) of Rice, Bill (Shirley) of Avon, Lloyd of Avon, Judy Rossel of Waite Park, Jack (Jane) of St. Wendel and Eugene of Buffalo; 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leroy; sisters, Rita Venski, Delores Newcomb, Lorraine Hoffman, Mary Ann Wilson and Darlene Burskey; and two grandchildren, Nick Theis and Brooke Duray.