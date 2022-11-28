Edna M. Weidner, 89, Lake Henry

October 26, 1933 - November 24, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry for Edna M. Weidner, age 89, of Lake Henry, who passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at her home. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Margaret Parish Cemetery in Lake Henry.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday all at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry.

Edna was born to Ted and Clara (Mehr) Krebsbach on October 26, 1933 in Richmond, MN. She moved with her family to Cold Spring in 1941 and graduated from St. Boniface High School in 1951.

She was employed at Fandel's Department Store in St. Cloud and then at the Old State Bank in Cold Spring. On April 19, 1958 she married Rembert Simon. Together, they had one son, Scott. Rembert died on July 25, 1961.

Edna married Larry (Bud) Weidner on December 29, 1962 and moved to Fridley. In September 1964 they moved to Lake Henry where they owned and operated Weidner's Bar until 1972. Larry died February 11, 1993. Edna retired in January 1999 after being employed by Armour and Gold n' Plump for almost twenty years.

She was a member of St. Margaret's Parish and St. Ann's Society. She was also city clerk of Lake Henry for a number of years. Edna enjoyed Lake Henry Laker baseball, watching her children and grandchildren play sports, doing word puzzles, coloring, writing poetry, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her seven children; Scott (Joann), Kim (Gordon) Barten, Robert, Kristi (Dale) Wessel, Susan (Doug) Pietrowski, Amy (Steve) Bast and Herbie; fifteen grandchildren, Laura (Dave) Gongoll, Allison, Katie, Daniel (Anna), Mitchell (Jackie), Emily (Garrett) Leusink and Max Weidner, Ryan (Krystal), Kaitlyn and Erik Barten, Taylor and Carter Wessel, Levi and Cooper Bast and Brynn Pietrowski as well as seven great grandchildren; brother, Ted (Alice) Krebsbach; brother-in-law, Michael Gresser and sister-in-law, Donna Weidner and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Rembert and Larry; brother, Charles Krebsbach and sister, Joan Gresser.

A special thank you to the staff of Centra Care Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Edna.