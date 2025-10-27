August 10, 1961 - October 18, 2025

Edward “Ed” (Eddy) Hindermann, age 64, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on October 18, 2025, as the result of an automobile accident.

Ed was born in Danbury, Connecticut, and raised in Redwood Falls, Minnesota. During his youth, he was an accomplished cross-country runner for Redwood Falls High School and continued his athletic journey at the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire. His collegiate running career came to an early end after he was struck by a vehicle during a run, but his resilience and passion for life never wavered.

Throughout his professional life, Ed wore many hats before discovering his true calling in gardening. In 2012, he founded Custom Softscapes. Ed enjoyed meeting new clients and helping them make their dreams a reality.

Ed’s love for the outdoors extended far beyond his work. He was an avid hiker who delighted in exploring national parks across the country, finding peace and wonder in the beauty of nature. When he wasn’t on a trail, he could often be found fishing—always in search of that legendary catch—or spending cherished time with family and friends. Ed had a remarkable gift for connection; he found goodness in everyone he met and left a lasting impression with his kind spirit and gentle heart.

Ed will be remembered for his compassionate soul, quirky personality, and childlike wonder. If you met Ed, you knew he was one of a kind.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Heather (John) Hines of St. Cloud; his father, LeRoy Hindermann of Redwood Falls; siblings Steve Hindermann, Mike (Lorna) Hindermann, David (Peggy) Hindermann, and Barb (Jeff) Thibedeau; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind countless friends, including Jene (Barb) Williams of Otsego, Minnesota, whom he considered family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Hindermann; grandparents Leonard and Delta Hindermann and George Sr. and Florence Bahr; and sister-in-law Shelly Hindermann.

A celebration of life will take place next spring at Ramsey Park in Redwood Falls, Minnesota, where a memorial brick will be placed in Ed’s honor.

The family of Ed Hindermann extends heartfelt thanks for the many expressions of kindness, love, and sympathy shown during this difficult time. Your support is deeply appreciated.