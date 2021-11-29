Early December Looking Warmer, Drier Than Normal

UNDATED -- The Climate Prediction Center is expecting our mild dry weather pattern to continue into the first few weeks of December.

Climate Prediction Center

A map released on Sunday indicates expected above normal temperatures for much of the country, including Minnesota, to continue through at least December 8th.

Climate Prediction center

A second map looking ahead to the 8 to 14-day outlook also indicates warmer than normal temperatures for pretty much the entire country lasting at least through December 12th.

The normal high for St. Cloud for this time of the year is about 32 degrees. The normal low is 16 degrees.

Get our free mobile app

Climate Prediction Center

Looking at any potential for snow or any kind of precipitation, the Climate Predication Center says the northern third of Minnesota is trending for slightly above normal chances for some moisture, with central Minnesota's chances about even, and drier than normal conditions in far southern Minnesota.

Climate Prediction Center

Further out into the forecast for the second week of December just the Arrowhead region has an above-normal chance for precipitation while the rest of the state is still looking either average or below average.

So far this year, St. Cloud has had 23.74 inches of precipitation, which is 3.80 inches below normal. And, for the season, St. Cloud has had just 2.1 inches of snow so far, which is 5.2 inches below normal.

11 Things in Your Minnesota Home That Probably Need to Be Cleaned