Earl L. Thom, 77, Long Prairie

March 6, 1948 - May 11, 2025

A Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Friday May 16, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Earl Thom, 77, who passed away at his home in rural Long Prairie. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery near Clotho.

Earl was born on March 6, 1948 to George and Charlotte (Cossette) Thom in Fargo, ND. As one of ten children, he grew up on a farm near Long Prairie where he graduated from High School. He was drafted into the US Army and was stationed in Colorado Springs. He married the love of his life, Janet Jenkins on February 8, 1968. Together they raised 4 children. Earl did carpentry work for several years and was also a salesman for Engle Fabrication for several years. Most people in the area knew his as the Repo Man. He was proud of the home he built by the Long Prairie River.

Earl enjoyed dancing, fishing and hunting. He loved animals. The river in his back yard proved to be a great playground giving both he and his dogs, Jax, Major, Smoky and Bosco great joy. He was always finding unique rocks to add to his collection. Earl was truly a one-of-a-kind character. He could strike up a conversation with anyone. He, was kind of a BSER but never left you wondering where he stood on an issue.

Earl is survived by his children, Staci (Dan Lee) Thom, of Sauk Rapids, Curtis (Lisa) Thom of West Fargo, Shelley (Pete Behrends) Thom of St. Cloud and Brenda (Mike Puhalla) Avraham of Sartell; six brothers and 3 sisters; 5 grandchildren, Steven, Haily, Mitchel and Miranda; 4 great-grandchildren, Dax Thom, Forest, Theodore Jenkins and Sawyer.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Skillings; former wife, Janet and granddaughter Kayla Erickson.