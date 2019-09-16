Earl H. Meinert, 80, Sauk Rapids

July 29, 1939 - September 15, 2019



Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Langola Cemetery in Rice for Earl H. Meinert who passed away at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls on Sunday, September 15.

Earl Henry Meinert was born on July 29, 1939 in Rice to Henry and Christina (Larson) Meinert. He was a farmer through out his life on the family farm. Earl enjoyed riding and working on his bicycle, visiting with neighbors, and growing vegetables for the Morrison County Fair.

Earl is survived by his brother, Victor (Karen) Meinert; niece, Emily Meinert; and great nephew, Henry Meinert all of Rice. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Vernon; and sisters, Ethel and Alvina.