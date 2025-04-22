Dylan Johnson, 32, Foley

December 9, 1992 - April 18, 2025

Dylan Johnson, age 32 of Foley passed away April 18, 2025. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at the Foley Funeral Home. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Dylan David Johnson was born December 9, 1992 in Monticello, Minnesota to Dan and Charlin (Meyer) Johnson. He lived in the Foley area and graduated from Foley High School, Class of 2011. He had done cement work most of his working life. Dylan was an avid fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman. He collected baseball and football cards and enjoyed going to concerts. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his father, Dan of Foley and brothers and sisters: Justin (Sam) Jones, Becker; Ashley (Bryr) Berndt, Sartell; Danielle (Alex) Johnson, Foley; Breanna (Shane) Nyberg, Coon Rapids; Dakotah Johnson, Foley, grandmother, Diane (David) Nowling, nieces and nephews: Bailey, Kia, Jerrick and Jax and his best friend, Harley (Erica) Stevens and step-mother, Kelley Nyberg of Becker. He is preceded in death by his mother, Charlin Meyer and grand parents, Gerald and Carol Johnson.