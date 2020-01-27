Duluth Man Pleads Guilty to Fatally Stabbing Wife

DULUTH (AP) -- A Duluth man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his wife after she planned to divorce him.

Ryan Jazdzewski entered the plea to intentional second-degree murder Monday in the June death of 41-year-old Nicole Ann Jazdzewski at their home.

A criminal complaint says Jazdzewski stopped stabbing his wife in the kitchen after their 7-year-old daughter told him ``don't kill mom.''

He agreed to a prison term of nearly 37 years in prison as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Sentencing is scheduled March 3.