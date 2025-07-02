DULUTH (WJON News) -- A former diver at St. Cloud State University has been taking his career to new heights since his graduation.

Nate Jimerson has been competing for Red Bull Cliff Diving for about six years. Next weekend, he'll be a part of the competition at the Superior High Dive Challenge in Duluth. It starts on Thursday, July 10th, and continues through Sunday, July 13th.

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2023 Getty Images loading...

Jimerson says USA Diving is building a structure 66 feet high that they'll be jumping from.

There's going to be a scaffolding structure built next to the bay, with a platform attached on top of it. It will overhang the cement platform that we'll jump off of into Lake Superior. It's going to be chilly, so there's going to be a sauna for us as soon as we're done with our dive.

Jimerson says this is believed to be the first high dive event ever held anywhere in Minnesota.

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2021 Getty Images loading...

He says they will be judged and competing for prizes, but the high dive community is very close, so it's more of a friendly competition.

After walking onto the program at SCSU, the Apple Valley native was a three-time Division II National Champion during his junior and senior seasons in 2008 and 2009. He credits the SCSU coaching team for his success.

He was inducted into the SCSU Hall of Fame in 2023.

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2021 - Polignano a Mare Getty Images loading...

Jimerson says diving has taken him all over the world the past 16 years as a high dive performer and competitor.

I performed in shows in China, the show is called "The House of Dancing Water", and I was there for just under seven years. And, with Red Bull Cliff Diving, I've been to Austria, Bosnia, Italy, France, and Russia; I've been all over the world.

Jimerson won the USA High Diving Competition in Park City, Utah, in 2022, which he calls a highlight of his professional career.

Get our free mobile app

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2021 Getty Images loading...

The Superior High Dive Challenge is being held in partnership with the Festival of Sail event that is also happening next weekend in Duluth.

READ RELATED ARTICLES