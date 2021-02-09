Duane N. Gertken, 66, Richmond

November 4, 1954 - February 8, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Duane N. Gertken age 66, who died at his home Monday, February 8, 2021. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. Service will be live-streamed on the church’s website www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, morning in the church gathering space.

Duane was born in Cold Spring to Lawrence and Isabel (Wessels) Gertken. He married Shirley Klehr on August 5, 1978 in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN. Duane loved his family, fishing, hunting and playing cards. He enjoyed being outdoors and spoiling his granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; son, Scott (Kalie); granddaughter, Peyton; siblings, John (Mary), Ann (Mike) Scherer, Steve (Judy), Shirley (John) Zieglmeier, Tim (Anne), Mike (Linda), June (Al) Ricke and Larry (Brenda).

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lenny and his nephew, Jesse.