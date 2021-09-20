Duane F. Noble, 87, Long Prairie

April 21, 1934 - September 15, 2021

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, September 20, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Long Prairie for Duane Noble, 87, who died Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud. Pastor Ryan Olson of Little Falls Alliance Church will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00­-7:00 PM on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel and also one hour prior to the services on Monday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Duane was born on April 21, 1934, in Renville County, MN, to Floyd and Ruth (Bradford) Noble. On October 23, 1959, Duane married Mary Miller in Wadena. While Duane served in the US Army as an Aircraft Mechanic, the couple lived in Olympia, WA. Afterward, they made their home in Long Prairie. Duane worked as a carpenter for Dave & Lyle Construction. After 25 years, Duane retired in 1999.

Duane was a jack-of-all-trades who could fix anything. Whether it was electrical, mechanical or anything wood, his patient, steady hands would fix the problem. He enjoyed going hunting for unique antiques. He cherished the many trips to Branson, MO, that he and his family took. He loved to visit with people. He was a good storyteller and was also a good listener. More than anything, though, Duane was a man of faith. He demonstrated this through acts of love and kindness. He modeled this for his children and those with whom he was close; he also found opportunities to bless total strangers who were in need.

Duane will be missed by his daughter Cyndi Noble of Long Prairie and son Scott (Wendy) and granddaughter Maggie Noble of Falcon Heights; sisters Kaye Nuesse (Tom) of Pillager, and Jeanette Wallbank of Sauk Centre; brothers Bill Noble (Snookie) of Long Prairie, Rod Noble (Lois) of Browerville, and Russell Noble of Long Prairie; his sister-in-law Bonnie (Alan) Larson of Little Falls, brothers-in-law Donnie (Elaine) Miller of Chippewa Falls, WI, and Jim Miller of Minneapolis; stepmother-in-law Gladys Miller of Eagle Bend; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary, on September 28, 2020, and daughter Debora Noble on July 23, 2012.