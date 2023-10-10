Duane F. “Duke” Koehn, 74, Underwood and formerly of Holdingford

December 21, 1948 - October 6, 2023

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Albany for Duane F. “Duke” Koehn, age 74 of Underwood and formerly of Holdingford who passed away Friday, October 6, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Antony Christoffels will officiate. Burial will take place at the Our Saviors Lutheran Cemetery, Albany.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church in Albany. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Duke was born December 21, 1948 in Krain Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Waldemar and Verna (Klein) Koehn. He married Diane M. Jonas on August 27, 1976 in Sisseton, South Dakota. Duke was employed by the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home for 20 years and later by the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls until his retirement in 2012. He was a past member of the St. Anna Sportsman’s Club, Minnesota Deer Hunter’s Association and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

Duke enjoyed hunting, watching westerns, sitting on the swing drinking coffee watching the river, and especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Duke is survived by his wife, Diane; his children, Tammy (Justin) Melberg of Rice, Bill (Katy) of Harwood, North Dakota, Keith (Sheila) Jacobs of Rice, Melissa (Mark) Ellman of New Prague and Brian (Holly) of Sartell; 11 grandchildren; four great grandchildren and one on the way; brothers, Richard (Diane) of Sartell and Roger (Ardell) of Little Falls; sisters, Patricia (Tom) Davison of Becker and Jane Gardener of Big Lake.

Duke was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Arnold; sister-in-law, Leslie Koehn and brother-in-law, David Gardener.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.