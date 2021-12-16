Duane Dudek, 87, Foley

February 23, 1934 - December 15, 2021

Duane Dudek, age 87 of Foley passed away peacefully on December 15, 2021. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 23, 2021 at St. John's Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the church on Thursday. Burial with Military Honors provided by the Foley American Legion will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley American Legion.

Duane Richard Dudek was born February 23, 1934 in Foley to Joseph and Katherine (Kujawa) Dudek. He attended Foley Schools and entered into the US Army in 1957. He married Barbara Haley on August 13, 1959 at St. John's Catholic Church. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Duane worked for Miller Construction as an estimator and later co-owned, D & D Renovators. He was a long time member of the Foley American Legion where he served in several capacities. He enjoyed socializing and was a great conversationalist as well as a great listener. He was considered a good friend to many people. Duane enjoyed being outdoors, caring for his property and clearing and cutting wood. He was a life long and active member of St. John's Catholic Church.

He is survived by his children: Sheryl (Bruce) Strand, Foley; Tim, Katy, TX; Tami (Steve) Alvord, Richmond; Rick (Brenda), Becker, sister-in-law, Patricia David, 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Barbara and a brother, Aloise and his wife, Delores Dudek.