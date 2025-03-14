Duane D. Harden, 63, Rice

December 15, 1961 - March 13, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 21, 2025, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Duane D. Harden who passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at the St. Cloud Hospital on Thursday. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate. Duane was born on December 15, 1961, in St. Cloud to Earl and Lorraine (Estes) Harden. He graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1980. Duane married Laurie Duea on June 8, 1985. They were blessed with one child; Craig “CJ” in 1990, and later divorced. Duane worked at Armour Dial, Polar Tank, and then the St. Cloud VA in food service for many years. Duane enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, autobody work, and spending his weekends watching his son compete in motocross. Duane is survived by his son, Craig “CJ” (Kayla) of Rice; grandson, Wyatt; mother Lorraine of Henning; brother, Doug (Deb) of Henning; nephews, Mitch (Alyson) Hoihjelle, Anthony (Lateshia) Harden, and Ryan Harden; three great-nieces; one great-nephew; and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Earl, and great-niece Kayla Hoihjelle.