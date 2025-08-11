December 13, 1936 - August 5, 2025

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Duane D. Cekalla, age 88, who passed away Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Timothy Wenzel will officiate, and burial will follow at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 15, 2025, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Duane Cekalla was the first-born child of Lucille (Broda) and Raymond Cekalla in Two Rivers Township, Morrison County and grew up on a farm on the banks of the Mississippi River near North Prairie in Minnesota. He worked hard on the farm and shadowed his Grandpa Broda, learning mechanical skills and empathy for animals and nature. He brought his mother clusters of wild lilies that he gathered on his walks home from school or field work. School days were spent in Holdingford and Royalton, where he graduated in 1954. Born into a family where music was important, Duane played the sousaphone, accordion and the tuba in the Stanley Brenny Polka band with his father, who played trombone, continuing the tradition of Grandpa Cekalla who built his own violin and taught himself to play. Duane passed on this appreciation of music to his son Steve, who became an accomplished guitarist and teacher. Duane took Steve as a young boy to Minneapolis to purchase his first adult-size guitar when he outgrew his first one.

Duane learned to understand and speak Polish and English at home and had a facility for learning languages. He enlisted in the Air Force after graduation and was sent to language school to learn French before being shipped to France. He was Air Police at Etain AFB (1955-1958), where he investigated accidents and incidents and had many adventures. He used his Polish, French, and English to translate inquiries involving local French police, citizens, and U.S. military personnel. The farm boy went to Europe and learned a wider and longer view of the world.

Duane will be remembered as a dear father, husband, brother, uncle, and friend. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those he loved, in his love for the land and the home he made with Susan, among the people he nurtured, and the many organizations and projects that he led. He always wanted to make a positive difference at the local and state level through his public service. In the 1970s, he was a Watab Township Supervisor and helped develop standards for platting and township roads. With his political connections, he helped secure funding for a new Rice bridge across the Mississippi, which is a critical transportation link. While serving as Benton County Commissioner from District 2 during 1999-2002, he worked toward replacement of the Gordon Bridge, which made navigation possible from Little Rock Lake through the Harris Channel and onto the Mississippi River. He continued his work on infrastructure promoting the establishment of the Northstar Rail Line. He was most proud of his leadership to establish Bend in the River Regional Park, where generations will enjoy the recreational opportunities and beauty of the land that was previously a farm along the Mississippi River.

His working years included driving a milk truck for Holdingford Creamery, two years with his brothers at Transbulk, ownership of a state licensed septic design and inspection business owned by Duane, Steve and Susan. After his 29-year career as a Correctional Officer and Supervisor for the MN Dept. of Corrections (Lieutenant), he retired in 1991. Duane was a proud AFSCME Union member who negotiated the first contract with the state for early retirement at age 55 for Department of Corrections staff. He gained credits at St. Cloud State University early in his career.

Duane was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Church in Rice, where he served as President of the Parish Council, Chair of the Capital Campaign Committee, and usher. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Rice Sportsmen Club, Rice American Legion Post #473, Rice Economic Development Board, Little Rock Lake Association, and Tri-County Crime Stoppers. Duane enjoyed gardening and food preservation, watching the MN Twins, keeping current with the news and the weather, bird watching, and conversation with everyone. People sought out his wisdom. Thank you to everyone who accepted his phone calls.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Susan, Rice; son Steve (Sue Moore) of Rice; brothers Marvin of Little Falls; Arnie (Alice) of Hinkley, LeRoy (Hettianne) of Clearwater, Dennis of Royalton, Ron (Jayne) of Little Falls; sister Suzanne of Bowlus; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Lloyd, sister Betty Ann Mauer, Steve’s mother Darene, and sisters-in-law Bernie, Sandy, and Nancy. Memorials will be directed to Bend in the River Park.

The family wishes to thank the health care professionals who took such loving care of Duane at CentraCare in St. Cloud (especially the Telemetry Unit at St. Cloud Hospital), St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls Hospital, Essentia Hospital in Brainerd, and Little Falls Care Center.