Dry May So Far in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With about a week to go in the month, this has been one of the driest Mays on record here in St. Cloud.

The National Weather Service says we've officially had just .71 inches of rain, making this the third driest May so far.

The driest May on record was just .20 of an inch in 1900, and the second driest was .32 of an inch in 1948.

We've had six days of measurable rain so far in May with .36 of an inch falling on May 13th.

Our dry month is a sharp contrast from May 2022 when 7.32 inches fell making last year's May the 5th wettest on record.

The long-range forecast calls for a slight chance of light rain Wednesday morning but then dry through the end of the month.

