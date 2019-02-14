Drugs Found at Richmond Home Leads to Two Arrests

RICHMOND -- Two men have been arrested after authorities found fentanyl and marijuana wax inside a Richmond home.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was able to get a search warrant for a home at 22406 Fordham Road. Commander Jay Salzer says while searching the home Thursday officers found fentanyl which is a synthetic opioid, marijuana wax as well as stolen property.

The homeowner, 51-year-old Dean Gangle and 49-year-old David Morseth of were arrested on 5th-degree possession of a controled substance charges.

Both men were taken to the Stearns County Jail.

