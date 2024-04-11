Drought Conditions Improve in East Central Minnesota

Drought Conditions Improve in East Central Minnesota

Photo by Ashwini Chaudhary on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- After the rain we had earlier this week, the U.S. Drought Monitor says much of east central Minnesota has adequate moisture levels for now.

The upgrade includes the southern half of Stearns County as well as all of Benton and Sherburne Counties.

U.S. Drought Monitor
loading...

The entire state is now at 87 percent abnormally dry, an improvement from 99 percent last week. However, the Moderate Drought level remains at 44 percent, and the Severe Drought remains at 11 percent.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud has officially had 1.08 inches of rain since Sunday, which is .32 inches above normal for the month so far. St. Cloud has had 3.99 inches of precipitation since the first of the year, which is .23 above normal.

Climate Prediction Center
loading...

After a warm and dry period through the weekend, the National Weather Service says we could have more showers and possibly some thunderstorms early next week.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest tornadoes in Minnesota over the past decade using data from NOAA.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON