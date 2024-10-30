Driving Experts: Prepare for Winter Driving Ahead of Cold, Snow

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Winter is coming and soon we'll be faced with challenging driving conditions.

Mark Bromenschenkel is the Director of Community Programs at Precision Driving Center in St. Cloud.

He says new technology in cars like stability control can go a long way, but they can't fully protect you in the event of bad roads...

Now the new technology with stability control and all that, it really helps a lot. But, it's not going to do everything for you. There's only so much it can do. Once you go past what those tires can handle for you for hanging onto the road you're getting yourself in trouble.

Bromenschenkel says the biggest thing you can do is to leave earlier and give yourself more time to arrive at your destination...

Pre-planning, you know? Know what the forecast is. Give yourself extra time. You know people like to get up and rush to get out the door. Get up a little earlier or get yourself prepared a little earlier to leave and give yourself that extra time so if you do have to slow down you've got the time and you're not worried about being late.

That pre-planning also includes having your vehicle tuned up, packing a winter survival kit, making sure the snow scrapers are in the vehicle, and keeping a full tank of gas during the cold weather months.

